Multiple firefighters injured as 4-alarm fire spreads to multiple buildings in Queens
NEW YORK -- Multiple firefighters were hurt battling a fire that spread to multiple buildings in Queens on Tuesday.
It started just before 10 p.m. on the top floor of a multi-dwelling building on 59th Street near 37th Avenue in Woodside.
The FDNY says the four-alarm fire spread to two neighboring apartment buildings.
We're told at least eight firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
