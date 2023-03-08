Watch CBS News
Multiple firefighters injured as 4-alarm fire spreads to multiple buildings in Queens

By CBS New York Team

8 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm fire in Queens
NEW YORK -- Multiple firefighters were hurt battling a fire that spread to multiple buildings in Queens on Tuesday.

It started just before 10 p.m. on the top floor of a multi-dwelling building on 59th Street near 37th Avenue in Woodside.

The FDNY says the four-alarm fire spread to two neighboring apartment buildings.

We're told at least eight firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:43 PM

