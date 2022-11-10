Women veterans honored on Long Island ahead of Veterans Day

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Just ahead of Veterans Day this Friday, Long Island honored some of our heroes.

Nassau County's court administration and the district attorney's office hosted a salute to women veterans Wednesday afternoon.

Some local heroes were recognized for their contributions and dedication to serving the United States.

"Our honorees are remarkable people who served our country with distinction. It takes a certain bravery to join the armed forces, and it takes a lot of bravery to join when you're a woman," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

The veterans served in various roles in the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operations Desert Shield and Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.