Women-owned marijuana dispensary opening Thursday in Queens
NEW YORK -- The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in Queens is opening Thursday afternoon -- and it's women-owned.
Sales at the dispensary called Good Grades in Jamaica will open its doors to the public at 2 p.m.
Good Grades will be a pop-up until full construction is complete.
New York has received about 900 applications for cannabis retail licenses. So far, about 70 have been issued.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.