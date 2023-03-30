Watch CBS News
Women-owned marijuana dispensary opening Thursday in Queens

NEW YORK -- The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in Queens is opening Thursday afternoon -- and it's women-owned.

Sales at the dispensary called Good Grades in Jamaica will open its doors to the public at 2 p.m.

Good Grades will be a pop-up until full construction is complete.

New York has received about 900 applications for cannabis retail licenses. So far, about 70 have been issued.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 1:13 PM

