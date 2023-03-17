Women in Flushing, Queens receive free mammograms as part of public health push

NEW YORK -- Women in Flushing, Queens received free mammograms Friday, courtesy of a New York City Council member and the Mammogram Bus.

Sandra Ung welcomed the American Italian Cancer Foundation's Mammogram Bus to her district, saying many immigrant women do not realize they need to be screened for breast cancer.

"For a lot of them, this is the first time they have ever gotten a breast cancer screening. So I think it was so important to let people know that, one, that it's something they should be doing, and there's services out there that's free and that speak the language," Ung said.

Translators of Chinese, Korean and Spanish were on hand to help.

Ung allocated $5,000 in last year's budget to bring the free clinical screenings to her constituents.