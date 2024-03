Woman treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Newark

Woman treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Newark

Woman treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A house fire in Newark sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday.

Citizen video shows thick smoke coming from Summer Avenue.

Police said the flames started at around 11:30 a.m. in a residential building, and then spread to two homes.

Fire officials said firefighters got it all under control in about an hour.

The woman injured was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.