Unique South Asian cardio fitness program being taught at M.S. 217 in Queens

NEW YORK -- Middle school students are learning a South Asian folk dance called "Masala Bhangra." It was started by a Queens woman to promote physical fitness and a sense of belonging.

Sarina Jain is unstoppable.

Jain is teaching her unique Indian cardio fitness program at M.S. 217 with the following message:

"Take care of your health. It's so important, not only physically but mentally," Jain said.

She is inspiring all ages with bhangra, a folk dance from the northwestern part of India, but she said her father is her true inspiration.

"When my father passed away to a massive cardiac arrest at the age 47, that killed my world," Jain said.

That life-changing moment took Jain on a path of fitness and building community, and now, being a mother herself, she's passing her father's message on to kids.

"Be proud of who you are. Don't be embarrassed of where you come from. Get an education, and I want to give that to the kids now," Jain said.

Thursday marked Jain's first time teaching middle school students and it went so well, the school is working to have her back in the future.

"She has given them the opportunity to be comfortable in who they are, to celebrate who they are," M.S. 217 Principal Patrick Burns said.

Jain's message resonated with many students.

"We are connecting with the same dance. We are being more expressive," eighth grader Katherine Argueta said.

"Everybody was able to do it and nobody was judging anybody," eighth grader Emma Simmons said.

Jain is succeeding as they are having fun and most of all learning an important life lesson.

"Step out of your comfort zone, try something new, be kind to each other, and take care of yourself," she said.