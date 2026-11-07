Queens woman stabbed to death in Flushing storefront, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death in Queens Friday afternoon, police said.

The woman was found inside a storefront on 164th Street between Crocheron Avenue and Depot Road.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m., and when they arrived they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

"My first reaction was just so overwhelmingly sad to hear something like this would happen in our neighborhood," Flushing resident Maria Becce said.

"I'm a little sick to my stomach, actually. And so close to home - it could happen anywhere," Flushing resident Nancy Garr said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene, and say a heavyset man was seen leaving the location at the time.

So far there have been no arrests. The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.