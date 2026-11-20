An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens, police said.

The 73-year-old woman was waiting for the N and W trains at 10 a.m. at Astoria Boulevard Station. Witnesses said she was pushed from behind, police said.

The NYPD said she was taken to Mount Sinai with minor pain to her head and knee.

The suspect ran away, and officers have been seen searching the area.

Police said he is a man in his 30s wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.

The attack appears to be unprovoked, as the two didn't have any prior contact.

Police said 2026 has been the second-safest year in the subway in the last 15 years, excluding the pandemic. Yet, subway crimes were still up slightly in October, just over 2%, or 39 more crimes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.