Woman meets blood donor who helped save her life: "Extremely and inexplicably grateful"

NEW YORK -- Honoring Sickle Cell Awareness Month, a woman got to meet the blood donor who helped save her life.

There were hugs and gratitude Monday at Queens Hospital when Shatera Weaver met Christine Van Benschoten, the woman who donated blood for her life-saving treatment.

"I am extremely and inexplicably grateful for you and everyone, and I implore other people to join the ranks and get to donate blood," Weaver said.

Ten thousand New Yorkers live with sickle cell, a red blood cell disorder that affects mostly African Americans.

It causes some red blood cells to become deformed into a sickle shape and die. Those cells clog the blood flow and can lead to infections or strokes.

Patients rely on blood transfusions to stay healthy.