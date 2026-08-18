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Woman stabbed, killed inside a park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, police say

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Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
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Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

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A woman died after being attacked inside a park early Tuesday in Brooklyn, police said. It's the second homicide to happen in three days in the Crown Heights neighborhood. 

Officers said a fight broke out around 2:40 a.m. in Lincoln Terrace Park. The argument escalated into violence with the suspect stabbing a 30-year-old woman multiple times. 

Paramedics rushed her to Brookdale Hospital, where she died. 

Police have been focusing their investigation around a set of park benches and a nearby grassy area where a lot of trash and personal belongings were left behind. 

They were also seen questioning a few people who may have been in the area. 

It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. 

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing no shirt and gray pants. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

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