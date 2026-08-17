1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, police say

One person is dead, and another is injured as police continue to look for the suspect after a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Bergen Street and Howard Avenue.

They found a 33-year-old woman shot in the back and a 34-year-old man shot in the abdomen. The woman was pronounced dead. The man is currently stable in the hospital, officers said.

Police identified the woman as Sofronie Hartzog.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a fight.

Neighbors say they saw a large group of people gathered near the intersection when someone started firing towards the crowd.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene while searching for witnesses and surveillance video on Sunday.

Officers said it's unclear who the suspect was targeting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.