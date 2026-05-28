Woman dies after being shot in the eye in the Bronx, NYPD says

A woman was shot and killed in the University Heights section of the Bronx near Bronx Community College overnight, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a call for an assault just after 12:10 a.m. Thursday, outside a building on Aqueduct Avenue. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Reyna Caceres with a gunshot wound to her left eye.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died, according to officers.

The incident happened just steps away from a playground and an elementary school.

Police haven't made any arrests and have not released a description of the possible suspect. Investigators also have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

Overnight, detectives were seen searching the area for evidence and possible surveillance video to track down the shooter.