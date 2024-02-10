Police searching for man after woman killed, 2 sons shot in Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- A mother was killed and her two sons were wounded in a shooting Saturday in the Bronx.

Sources said police are searching for the woman's boyfriend after getting called to the scene in the Bedford Park section.

Officers were called at round 5 a.m. about the shooting at an apartment building by the corner of East 203rd Street and Valentine Avenue.

They said a 40-year-old woman was shot in the stomach multiple times. She was pronounced dead shortly after first responders took her to the hospital.

The woman's 16-year-old son was shot in the rear end and her 8-year-old son was shot in the arm. The boys are expected to be OK.

Neighbors said they heard yelling before the shooting and were in complete shock.

"For me, I'm safe between my door and here. But in reality, this is the first time I, I never thought someone's gonna shoot in my building. I've been here for seven years, not this building, but in the city, and this is another thing that shocked me," a neighbor said.

Police said the woman's boyfriend has no biological relationship to the boys and a motive for the shooting is unclear.