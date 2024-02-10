Watch CBS News

Suspect arrested in deadly Bronx shooting

Police say they have a suspect in custody accused of shooting and killing a woman in the Bronx and injuring her nephews. CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke to the victim's brother. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/42Qsem5
