Woman injured in East Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Police are trying to piece together a shooting that sent a 21-year-old to the hospital.

It happened around midnight on East 226th Street and Paulding Avenue in the East Bronx.

Police say the woman was shot in the torso and arm.

She's in stable condition.

So far, there's no information on a suspect, or motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.