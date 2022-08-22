Woman, 42, found shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn.

Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported.

The woman, 42, was shot several times at around 1:15 a.m., police said. Crime scene tape was still up in the afternoon in the lobby of the building on Rockaway Parkway.

According to police sources, the woman had history as a victim of domestic violence, but it was not immediately clear if it played a role in her murder.

Sources said her most recent domestic violence report was made about two weeks ago. She gave the Rockaway Parkway building as her address, sources said.

Deborah Aponte, who lives in the building, told CBS2 she was not surprised to hear about the murder.

"Like something that just happens everyday, you could become immune to it. That's sad, that you become immune to hearing somebody got shot, somebody got killed, somebody got stabbed," said Aponte.

Police have not released the victim's identity or information on a motive. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.