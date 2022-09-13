With his city facing stark rise in homicides, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora

PATERSON, N.J. -- Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he's moving forward with plans to fire his police chief.

It comes as Paterson grapples with a rise in crime, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Sayegh had very harsh words for the police chief he once hired and is now moving to terminate, calling his performance the last two years deplorable.

The mayor appointed Chief Ibrahim Baycora in February of 2020. Since that appointment, Paterson has seen a stark rise in homicides, a total of 75 under his watch.

Sayegh said instead of coming up with ways to tackle the surge, the chief has been largely absent. He accused Baycora of falling asleep during city meetings, taking a month-long vacations while shootings were spiking last summer, and ignoring calls from city leaders.

"A police chief does not have the right to remain silent when gun violence is surging in your city. A police chief does not have a right to remain silent when there is a corrupt culture in your department," Sayegh said. "Sadly, in all his inactivity, he has proven to be an absentee chief. I cannot allow him to use Paterson as an ATM."

The mayor said the police chief knew this was coming. Back in February, Sayegh indicated that he had lost faith in the chief's leadership and it was time for him to go. The mayor said the two sides reached a settlement, but about a month ago Baycora backed out, and on Friday filed a lawsuit against the mayor.

The Paterson City Council now has two weeks to overturn that termination before it becomes final.