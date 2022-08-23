6 firefighters injured in Williamsburg fire

NEW YORK -- Six firefighters were injured in an overnight fire in Williamsburg.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 499 Union Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The flames eventually spread to all three floors of the building.

One resident says a roommate's guest alerted him about the danger.

"He started screaming, 'Fire!' That's the reason we woke up," he said. "Hopefully our apartment is OK. It doesn't look like it's OK right now, but hopefully it's OK. They're doing a good job. These guys were here very quickly."

No word on the injured firefighters' current conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.