Watch CBS News
Local News

6 firefighters injured in Williamsburg fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

6 firefighters hurt in overnight fire in Williamsburg
6 firefighters hurt in overnight fire in Williamsburg 00:34

NEW YORK -- Six firefighters were injured in an overnight fire in Williamsburg.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 499 Union Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The flames eventually spread to all three floors of the building.

One resident says a roommate's guest alerted him about the danger.

"He started screaming, 'Fire!' That's the reason we woke up," he said. "Hopefully our apartment is OK. It doesn't look like it's OK right now, but hopefully it's OK. They're doing a good job. These guys were here very quickly."

No word on the injured firefighters' current conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.