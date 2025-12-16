1 critically hurt after jumping from window to escape Brooklyn fire

A person was critically injured Tuesday after jumping from the fourth floor of a burning building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The Bomb Squad was called, and a block on Keap Street was temporarily evacuated.

Late morning kitchen fire in Williamsburg building

The fire started around 11:30 a.m.

FDNY officials said the late-morning kitchen fire forced one person inside to take drastic action.

"It's not uncommon for the conditions surrounding," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joe Duggan said. "You're in a smoke condition, and you're feeling the heat, and you're starting to feel some of the fire coming toward you. The victim felt his life was threatened and jumped as our units got on scene."

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Suspicious devices" spark Bomb Squad response

As fire officials were investigating, the Bomb Squad was called to the block for what the FDNY reported were suspicious devices found on the third floor.

Residents were forced to wait in the cold for hours as police investigated before clearing the scene and rendering the area safe at around 3:30 p.m. Police said the "suspicious packages" found were harmless.

Still, the incident sent a shockwave of fear through neighbors nearby.

"I'm nervous because this is a potential bomb, you know, and can kill everyone around," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "I am with my kid. There are so many kids around here. There is a school next to it. Yeah, it's dangerous."

"I've never seen this around here," neighbor Yecenia Johnson added. "This is weird. Very weird."