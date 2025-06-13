Wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest, New Jersey Forest Fire Service says

Mines Spung Wildfire continues to burn in Wharton State Forest in Shamong Township, New Jersey

A wildfire has erupted in the area of the Emilio Carranza Memorial in the Wharton State Forest in Shamong Township, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Department of Environmental Protection said Friday.

In the latest update, the NJFFS reported that the blaze, which has been named the Mines Spung Wildfire, has grown to 400 acres and is 25% contained.

The fire was first reported by a private aircraft flying over the area around 5 a.m. Officials say the dry, sandy soil has fueled the flames.

"The main challenge is we're in a very remote area, Wharton State Forest, so limited access," NJFFS assistant firewarden David Achey said. "No cellphone service communications have been a little bit of an issue, but we're working on straightening that kind of stuff out. So, just the remoteness of the location and the fuels we're dealing with. This is the heart of the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, so very violate fuels."

No injuries have been reported at this time.

However, Brittney Poulysyn has been keeping tabs on the fire. She lives down the street on Carranza Road.

"I saw smoke down this way, down Forked Neck Road, I saw smoke," she said. "I keep track of it on the PulsePoint app, and we have the local Facebook group pages."

Local forest roads, as well as Tuckerton Road from Carranza Road to Washington Turnpike, Bulldozer and Hampton roads, are closed as firefighters battle the wildfire.

The Batona Trail is also closed between Carranza and Bulldozer roads.

The Lower Forge Campground and Phillip M. Costello Preparatory Academy were evacuated as a precaution, according to the NJFFS. Officials said one other structure is threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

