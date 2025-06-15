Rainy and cooler Father's Day weather in Philadelphia, showers continue into Monday AM commute

If you're heading out to celebrate Father's Day Sunday morning, take it slow on the roads – they could be slick after some early morning downpours.

Steady rain will taper off this morning but the chance for on-and-off spotty showers continues around the Delaware Valley this afternoon, though it won't be a complete washout.

High temperatures Sunday stay about 15 degrees below average and are expected to top out near 68 degrees in the city.

In Delaware, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect Sunday. Sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people with breathing, hear or lung problems, should limit time outside.

Temps stay cooler over the next few days, and we have more chances for steady rain and thunderstorms overnight and into the Monday morning commute.

Monday morning radar CBS Philadelphia

Heat returns

After a few cooler-than-average and cloudy days, get ready for the heat and humidity to return on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday highs will climb back into the upper 80s with our next chance for the 90s on Thursday, though there's a chance for thunderstorms late in the day.

High temperature trend this week CBS Philadelphia

Looking ahead to the weekend, we could kick off our first heat wave of the season on Saturday as temperatures look to stay in the 90s heading into early next week.

Temperatures need to reach the 90s three consecutive days to be considered a heat wave, so stay tuned.