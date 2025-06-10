Who is Jack Ciattarelli? What to know about the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for New Jersey governor

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday, CBS News projects.

Ciattarelli, who President Trump endorsed in May, emerged from a crowded field that included former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac, longtime radio host Bill Spadea, contractor Justin Barbera and state Sen. Jon Bramnick.

This is Ciattarelli's third bid for the governor's seat. He finished second in the 2017 Republican primary before winning his party's nomination in 2021. In that race, Ciattarelli came within 3.5% of Murphy, the incumbent Democrat at the time.

In a Truth Social post endorsing Ciattarelli, Mr. Trump said Ciattarelli will "work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda."

"New Jersey is ready to pop out of that blue horror show and really get in there and vote for somebody that's going to make things happen," the president said during a telephone rally for Ciattarelli last week.

Ciattarelli's platform includes a plan to cap property taxes at a percentage of assessed home value. He also wants to cut state spending by 30% and has vowed to repeal the state's sanctuary policy.

Ciatarelli also told CBS News New York that he plans to seek a new school funding formula to cut property taxes and give seniors and first-time home buyers a break.

According to Ad Impact, this has been the most expensive contest ever in New Jersey with more than $88 million spent in the lead-up to the election.