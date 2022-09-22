White Plains residents urged to be wary of apartment rental scams
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Police in White Plains are warning residents about a recent uptick in apartment rental scams.
They say the scams often begin with the victim responding to a social media post.
Police warn potential renters to be wary of landlords who claim to be out of the country.
Renters should also confirm the address actually exists, even with a simple web search.
Police also advise potential renters to not send money until you have physically toured the property and signed a lease.
