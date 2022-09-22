White Plains residents urged to be wary of apartment rental scams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Police in White Plains are warning residents about a recent uptick in apartment rental scams.

They say the scams often begin with the victim responding to a social media post.

Police warn potential renters to be wary of landlords who claim to be out of the country.

Renters should also confirm the address actually exists, even with a simple web search.

Police also advise potential renters to not send money until you have physically toured the property and signed a lease.