What's on the ballot in New York? What we're voting for in today's elections

NEW YORK -- It's Election Day across the Tri-State Area, and New York City voters have until 9 p.m. to cast their ballots.

They will decide on City Council races, along with district attorneys for the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island, and several judges.

New York City Council races to watch

The City Council has 51 council districts, with 172,000 voters living in each district, and is responsible for approving the city's $107 billion budget.

In the newly redrawn 43rd City Council District in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, the growing Asian population now has a majority.

Democratic candidate Susan Zhuang won a landslide Primary victory and is going up against Republican candidate Ying Tan. Vito Labella, the only non-Asian candidate, is running on the conservative ticket.

Meanwhile, one of the most combative races in the city is over Queens District 19, which includes Whitestone, College Point and Bayside.

Republican City Council member Vickie Paladino is taking on Democrat Tony Avella. When Avella took on Paladino last time, he lost to her by about 300 votes.

They disagree on a lot of things, but despite their party affiliations, there are some areas where they do agree. Both are worried about crime, they think there should be a new police precinct in the district, and that closing Rikers is a mistake.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's successor

After a dozen years as county executive, Steve Bellone is term limited. Vying to become his successor is Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine, a Republican, and former federal and state prosecutor David Calone, a Democrat.

Romaine is 76. Calone is 50. The county is purple, so it's a heated race and ads are getting nasty.

Calone is characterizing Romaine as a career politician connected to people involved in past GOP scandals. Romaine is criticizing Calone as ultra liberal and soft on crime.

Both seek changes to social services that missed warning signs in the case of Thomas Valva, IT, from the cyberattack that crippled county government, and the need for more affordable housing.

Yonkers Mayor Spano going for unprecedented 4th term

Voters in New York's third-largest city will have a historic option on Nov. 7. Mayor Mike Spano is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office.

Finishing up his 12th year in office, Spano, a Democrat, wants to lead Yonkers for four more years. Spano cites progress with graduation rates and crime, saying police community outreach is making a difference.

Offering Spano a spirited challenge is City Councilman Anthony Merante. Merante, a Republican, is also running on the "restore term limits" line.

Merante said infrastructure will be another focus as parts of Yonkers have been plagued by repeated flooding. And while Spano has broken with his party over bail reform, Merante said he'd do more to push for change.

