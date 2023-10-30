New York, New Jersey voter guide: What to know for Nov. 7 general election

Early voting underway in New York & New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area voters are hitting the polls ahead of the Nov. 7 general election.

Early voting began over the weekend in New York and New Jersey.

Here are some key dates and deadlines to know before you go, along with a look at some issues on the ballot in New York City.

New York voters

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 28 to November 5. Election Day is November 7, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: Early voting hours and locations often differ from Election Day.)

Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 28. Click here to check your registration status.

Absentee ballots must be requested online and by mail by October 23, or requested in-person by November 6. Click here to request a ballot.

What's on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

New York City voters will decide on City Council races, along with district attorneys for the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island, and several judges for state supreme court, civil court and surrogate court.

The City Council has 51 council districts, with 172,000 voters living in each district. The council is responsible for approving the city's $107 billion budget.

Also on the ballot will be proposals to remove small city school districts from a special constitutional debt limit, and to extend sewage project debt exclusion from the debt limit.

Voters will once again encounter Rank Choice Voting. CLICK HERE for a refresher on how it works.



New Jersey voters

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 28 to November 5. Election Day is November 7, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here.

Other key deadlines?

Voter registration ends October 17. Click here to check your registration status.

Absentee ballots must be requested online and by mail by October 31, or requested in-person by November 6. Click here to request a ballot.



What's on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here.