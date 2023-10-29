Candidates in New York City's new Brooklyn district debate asylum seeker crisis, bail reform and more on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

Candidates for new City Council seat in Brooklyn debate on "The Point"

New York City created a new seat on the City Council in southern Brooklyn.

Democrat Susan Zhuang and Republican Ying Tan, the two main contenders, duke it out this week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Zhuang and Tan each made a case for why they should be elected in City Council District 43, which includes Sunset Park, Bensonhurst and Gravesend.

Watch their debate here or in the player below.

The debate between Zhuang and Tan continued on CBS News New York.

Watch here or in the player below.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.