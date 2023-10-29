Watch CBS News
Candidates in New York City's new Brooklyn district debate asylum seeker crisis, bail reform and more on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point

New York City created a new seat on the City Council in southern Brooklyn.

Democrat Susan Zhuang and Republican Ying Tan, the two main contenders, duke it out this week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer." 

Talking Points

Zhuang and Tan each made a case for why they should be elected in City Council District 43, which includes Sunset Park, Bensonhurst and Gravesend. 

Exclamation Point

The debate between Zhuang and Tan continued on CBS News New York

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

October 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

