Political experts: Race for Suffolk County executive could be snapshot of U.S. in 2024

Political experts: Race for Suffolk County executive could be snapshot of U.S. in 2024

Political experts: Race for Suffolk County executive could be snapshot of U.S. in 2024

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- It's down to the wire in the biggest political race on Long Island.

Both candidates for Suffolk County executive are spending millions of dollars on TV, radio, print, and phone ads.

Political analysts believe this suburban race is a bellwether of things to come on a national scale in 2024.

After a dozen years as county executive, Steve Bellone is term limited. Vying to become his successor is Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine, a Republican, and former federal and state prosecutor David Calone, a Democrat.

"Accountability. We lack that in county government," Romaine said.

"As a prosecutor and as a businessperson, I bring a different kind of skillset," Calone said.

Romaine is 76. Calone is 50. The county is purple, so it's a heated race and ads are getting nasty.

Calone is characterizing Romaine as a career politician connected to people involved in past GOP scandals. Romaine is criticizing Calone as ultra liberal and soft on crime.

"We need to cut the home energy tax. We need to make sure we staff our police and have public safety and that we prevent unvetted migrants from coming to Suffolk County," Romaine said.

"It's critical to protect the drinking water that in Suffolk is right under our feet and, of course, the water that surrounds us makes this a wonderful place to live, drives tourism, agriculture," Calone said.

Both seek changes to social services that missed warning signs in the case of Thomas Valva, IT, from the cyberattack that crippled county government, and the need for more affordable housing.

Suffolk is the largest suburban county in the country.

"Suburbs are the most powerful voting block in the country. They determine which party gets the keys to the White House, the gavels in Congress. What happens in Suffolk, which is a prototypical suburb, could tell us where the country is going politically in 2024," said Lawrence Levy, the dead of the Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.

Romaine supporters describe him as experienced, knowledgeable and tireless. Fans of Calone call him ethical and that he chaired Suffolk's Planning Commission and infused it with new blood and forward-thinking ideas.

With the unexpected resignation of Suffolk's top cop, Tuesday's election will determine who appoints the next police commissioner, who will need to be confirmed by a majority of the Legislature.