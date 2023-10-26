Mike Spano seeking unprecedented fourth term as Yonkers mayor

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Voters in New York's third-largest city will have a historic option on Nov. 7. Mayor Mike Spano is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office.

CBS New York recently spoke with the incumbent and his challenger.

Finishing up his 12th year in office, Spano, a Democrat, wants to lead Yonkers for four more years.

"What Yonkers needs right now is a stable force. Stability matters," Spano said.

Spano cites progress with graduation rates and crime. Yonkers has twice as many people as Albany, This year, Albany has had four times more homicides.

Spano said police community outreach is making a difference.

"We think that's having a real positive effect, bringing down crime, bringing down complaints against our officers," he said.

His administration has gone all-in on film production facilities, positioning Yonkers as "Hollywood on the Hudson."

"Three studios are online, three just finished. Three studios are being built," Spano said.

Offering Spano a spirited challenge is City Councilman Anthony Merante.

"In addition to being a councilman, I am a CPA and I own two businesses here in the city," Merante said.

Merante, a Republican, is also running on the "restore term limits" line. He said it was a mistake to overturn limits so Spano could run for a third and now a fourth term.

"I want to bring back the old, two-, four-year terms," Merante said. "He has lost focus on the people. I'm here to help the people."

Merante said infrastructure will be another focus as parts of Yonkers have been plagued by repeated flooding.

And while Spano has broken with his party over bail reform, Merante said he'd do more to push for change.

"I'm gonna push hard to fix bail reform. The squeaky wheel gets the grease," Merante said.

So, it's Spano versus Merante to lead New York's third-largest city. Early in-person voting begins Saturday.

Mayor Spano is married to CBS New York news anchor Mary Calvi. She played no role in the reporting or editing of this story.