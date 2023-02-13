Watch CBS News
Health

What is post partum psychosis? Warning signs, treatment options & more

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Turning attention to post partum psychosis
Turning attention to post partum psychosis 04:46

NEW YORK -- Post partum psychosis recently made headlines due to a disturbing case in Massachusetts, where a mother is charged in the deaths of her three children. 

We spoke with reproductive psychiatrist Dr. Catherine Birndorf about the difficult but important topic and how it differs from post partum depression. 

She explained how to recognize the signs of post partum psychosis in a loved one and how to approach them. She also spoke about treatment options, and her advice for parents and expecting parents. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.