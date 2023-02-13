What is post partum psychosis? Warning signs, treatment options & more

NEW YORK -- Post partum psychosis recently made headlines due to a disturbing case in Massachusetts, where a mother is charged in the deaths of her three children.

We spoke with reproductive psychiatrist Dr. Catherine Birndorf about the difficult but important topic and how it differs from post partum depression.

She explained how to recognize the signs of post partum psychosis in a loved one and how to approach them. She also spoke about treatment options, and her advice for parents and expecting parents.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.