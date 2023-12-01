George Santos has been expelled from Congress. What happens next?

NEW YORK - George Santos was thrown out of Congress Friday after a third expulsion vote.

Santos survived the first two votes to expel him. The first two efforts happened after he was indicted by the Justice Department in May, and then charged again with a superseding indictment in October.

Friday's vote comes after a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee.

Santos had said he expected Friday's vote to pass, and he would be thrown out.

Santos has been expelled, what happens next?

Now that Santos has been expelled, it triggers a special election to replace him in New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days to set the date for a special election, which would then be held about six weeks later.

"I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York's 3rd District," the governor posted on social media after the vote. "The people of Long Island deserve nothing less."

Democrats and Republicans would pick a candidate to go head-to-head in what's expected to be a hotly contested election, with national implications.

Santos faced scrutiny after winning in the 2022 midterm elections when media outlets uncovered a series of lies he told about his background.

In May, the Justice Department announced 13 federal charges against him. Those charges included wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.

In the May indictment, prosecutors claimed Santos induced campaign donors to contribute to a limited liability company and then he used that money for his personal expenses. Some of the items he allegedly spent the money on include designer clothing, and payments on his credit card and car. Santos also allegedly applied for unemployment insurance during the pandemic, even though he earned $120,000 from an investment firm. Prosecutors also said Santos misled Congress on disclosure statements related to his congressional campaign.

In October, Santos was charged with 10 more counts, including wire fraud, making false statements to the FEC, falsifying records, and identity theft, among other charges.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He's expected to face trial in September.

While Santos survived expulsion votes after the charges were announced, Friday's vote comes on the heels of the House Ethics Committee report, which said it found "substantial evidence" of Santos using campaign money for personal expenses.