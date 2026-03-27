Massive dead whale washes up on Rockaway Beach in Queens

A gigantic, 40-foot whale carcass washed up on Rockaway Beach after floating off the coast of Long Island.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the huge animal lying in the sand at the Queens beach Thursday. Many people were seen standing against a barrier, taking pictures of it.

A 40-foot whale was found lying on Rockaway Beach in Queens Thursday. Chopper 2

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) said they got notification that a sei whale was floating offshore about 15 miles south of Long Island Tuesday.

AMSEAS officials said they are working with local authorities at the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, NOAA and the state's Department of Environmental Conservation to secure and monitor the animal.

Sei whales are endangered and are common in the Southeast's waters. They are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Touching, feeding or harming these animals is illegal.

Officials are urging people to stay 150 feet away.

"It is important to remember that whales in the surf are still dangerous, even when deceased," a statement from AMSEAS read.

A necropsy examination is expected to be done Friday to determine the cause of death. Officials urge the public to report strandings of marine mammals and sea turtles by calling 631-369-9829. The public can also report sightings of healthy animals by clicking here.