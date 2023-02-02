Watch CBS News
Westfield Town Council votes to move forward with controversial redevelopment plan

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Westfield's Town Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with a controversial new development.

Some residents are pushing back against a $300 million redevelopment plan for downtown.

Lots of people voiced their concerns during public comment, but the council voted to move forward 7-1.

The next vote is set for later this year.

