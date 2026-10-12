NYPD manhunt underway after 12-year-old girl is shot twice in the Bronx

A manhunt was underway in the Bronx late Monday night for a suspect in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl.

Police said gunshots rang out at around 8:30 p.m. on Tratman Avenue in the Westchester Square section of the borough.

Police said the girl was shot twice and was rushed to Montefiore Hospital in serious condition.

Police sources said she was not the intended target.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Please tune in to CBS News New York at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.