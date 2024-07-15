Bronx man arrested for alleged mail theft in Westchester County had $14,000 check someone else mailed that day, police say

MAMARONECK, N.Y. - A Bronx man faces a felony grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing mail in Westchester County.

Mamaroneck police say Joseph Tussen was one of three men who stole mail from a Mamaroneck mail box on July 10. They say he was found with glue traps and a $14,000 check that had been placed in that mailbox earlier that day.

The theft took place around 5:15 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call from a witness who said three men were trying to steal mail from a mailbox on Mt. Pleasant Avenue. By the time police got there, however, the three suspects had driven away.

The description of their vehicle matched one used in an attempted mail theft in Pelham, police said. On Friday, police again spotted the vehicle in Greenburgh and tried to pull it over.

"In their attempt to flee from police, the vehicle struck a police officer in his vehicle," Mamaroneck Police said. Three suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run off, but were caught.

So far, police have only announced Tussen's arrest, and haven't released the identity or charges against the other two people. Police say Tussen was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Mail theft has skyrocketed nationwide, from fewer than 60,000 complaints in 2018 to more than 250,000 last year.