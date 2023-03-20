Watch CBS News
Westchester County lawmakers set to vote on legislation inspired by George Santos controversy

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There will be a vote Monday in Westchester County on legislation inspired by embattled Rep. George Santos.

It would require anyone running for office to verify their educational and professional backgrounds.

The legislation was created after Santos came under fire for lying about his life and work experience.

If passed, candidates would have to submit their education, work history and any military service, then sign off confirming all the information is true.

