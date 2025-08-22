2 Queens residents test positive for West Nile virus, NYC health officials say

Two Queens residents have tested positive for West Nile virus, New York City health officials announced Friday.

One patient was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease and is currently hospitalized with a brain infection. The other was briefly hospitalized with West Nile fever and has since been released.

Two other possible cases in Brooklyn are under investigation. The virus was also found in blood donations from a Brooklyn resident and a Staten Island resident, health officials said.

On Wednesday, Westchester County health officials announced a Yonkers man was diagnosed with West Nile virus. Further details on his condition were not provided.

What to know about West Nile virus in New York City

According to health officials, individuals infected with West Nile virus may not develop any symptoms. In some cases, patients may experience fever, headache, muscle aches, rash and extreme fatigue.

Immunocompromised individuals and those over the age of 55 are most at risk of developing serious illness from West Nile virus, Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said.

An average of 31 New Yorkers are diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease per year, according to city data taken from 2022-2024.

Morse says New Yorkers can protect themselves from the virus by using an EPA-registered repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, eliminating standing water, and making sure door and window screens are intact.

Health officials say mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are most often present in New York City in August and September, but can continue to be detected through October.

West Nile virus activity across the city can be tracked on the city health department's website.