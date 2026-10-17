2 critically hurt in Manhattan apartment building fire, FDNY says

Two people have been critically hurt in an apartment building fire in Manhattan.

New York City fire officials said they received a call just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday reporting a fire on the top floor of a building on West 49th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues in Midtown.

Dozens of fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Two civilians were rescued and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the FDNY said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control just before noon, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.