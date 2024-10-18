New Jersey is under a drought watch. Here's how to save water.

New Jersey hasn't seen rain in October, but here's why it's not all bad news for farmers

A drought watch has been issued for the entire state of New Jersey due to the lack of rainfall and worsening drought conditions. At this point, a moderate drought extends across all of South Jersey with areas of severe drought over much of Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties. That severe drought has also begun to spread into Camden, Gloucester, and Cumberland counties.

The lack of rainfall since early September coupled with warmer-than-average temperatures in the past two months has created the worst drought conditions in the Garden State since August 2022 when a drought watch went into effect through December 2022.

It has been 22 years since a drought warning was issued for New Jersey and that lasted nearly a year between March 2002 and January 2003.

All residents and businesses are urged to conserve water until conditions improve. If the drought worsens, a drought warning and even a drought emergency may be needed.

Extended forecast models hint that the current stretch of dry weather may continue into late October possibly reaching a record length of days without rain.

The dry conditions coupled with extremely low humidity have also prompted an elevated fire danger this weekend. Residents are asked to avoid the use of outdoor flames.

Practicing water conservation during a drought watch

Here's what the New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection recommends residents to do to conserve water this season:

1.) Car need a bath? Take your vehicle to the car wash instead of washing it at home this weekend.

2.) Hold off on reseeding your lawn and other water-intensive yardwork until drought conditions improve.

3.) Leave the hose at the house. Sweep your patio, driveway and sidewalk instead of hosing any paved surfaces.

4.) Make sure nothing is leaking excess water around your home or irrigation system.

5.) Use a watering can or rain barrel to water your plants in the fall. Your plants, lawn and garden all require less water this time of year.

6.) Install low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets.

7.) Shorten up your shower. Try a five-minute shower.

8.) Turn the faucet off while you're brushing your teeth.

9.) We all love clean dishes, but wait until your dishwasher is filled to run it.

10.) Raise your lawnmower blades at least three inches to promote deeper grass roots, which can hold water better.