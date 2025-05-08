Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy rain, flood risk Thursday in NYC area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast Thursday
First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast Thursday 02:34

It could be a messy evening commute Thursday in the New York City area as more storms enter the region. 

The forecast for heavy rain and possible flooding has triggered a First Alert Weather Day starting this afternoon. 

Downpours possible Thursday evening

jl-fa-3-part-timeline-1.png
CBS News New York

After Thursday morning's nice, mild start with temperatures around 60 degrees, some clouds will linger through the day. Temperatures will still manage to reach the 70s this afternoon. 

However, showers will develop later in the day, particularly across northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, with a downpour here and there. 

Rain will become more widespread tonight. 

Flood risk continues Friday

jl-fa-flood-risk.png
CBS News New York

Friday will be a bumpy ride as well as we navigate more rounds of rain, which may be heavy at times. Tomorrow will be another First Alert Weather Day with a good possibility of localized flooding. 

We'll finally get a break from the rain Saturday morning, with sunshine making a comeback by the afternoon. 

Mother's Day is looking like the best of the bunch, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. 

fa-7-day.png
CBS News New York

First Alert Weather maps

