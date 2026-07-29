Flash flooding threat remains for parts of Tri-State Area as rain continues
It's another rainy day in the Tri-State Area with the threat of flooding after parts of New York and New Jersey were already soaked.
A flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for Long Island and Fairfield, Connecticut and until 8 p.m. for Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties in New York's northern suburbs.
Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day for flash flooding.
There are also dangerous rip currents until 9 p.m. for beaches south of the city and on Long Island.
New York City opened a variety of safe locations at schools for people to use in the event of flooding. For more information about that, click here.
How much rain did we get?
The greatest rainfall was in Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County, where more than half a foot of rain fell.
Rain totals for NYC
In the city, Staten Island got the most rain.
Is it going to rain today?
There will be more downpours throughout the day with isolated flash flooding mainly north and east of the city.
The rain will transition over to isolated to scattered showers for tonight and Thursday.
Weekend weather shaping up
Things are looking up for the weekend with Friday and Saturday looking dry.