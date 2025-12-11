Snow chance in NYC this weekend during brutally cold stretch. Here's how much is in the forecast.

Once you step outside Thursday, you'll know this brutally cold weather stretch in the New York City area means business — especially with snow increasingly likely in the coming days.

It's cold and blustery around the Tri-State Area, with wind chills making it feel like the 20s — even the teens and single digits in some parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Brutal cold weather stretch

Don't expect much relief from the arctic chill on Thursday.

This afternoon stays windy and cold, with highs in the 30s. But it will still feel like the 20s thanks to that persistent breeze.

CBS News New York

It gets even colder tonight as frigid and blustery conditions continue to dominate. If you're going out, layer up because wind chills will dip back into the teens and single digits

Friday brings more of the same: cold and breezy conditions with highs in the 30s.

It will feel like the 20s tomorrow once again.

How much snow this weekend?

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday offers a slight break from the cold with highs near 40 degrees.

Don't get too comfortable though, because there's a late chance of snow.

It then turns downright wintry on Sunday, with more snow possible in the morning and very cold temperatures throughout the day.

Snowfall totals are up in the air, as the European and GFS model show very different forecasts.

At this time, the European model show up to 1.8 inches of snow possible in New York City by Sunday night. The GFS shows just 0.2 inches.

The bottom line: Keep your winter gear close and plan for the cold stretch ahead.

