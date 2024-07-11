Sweltering heat continues in NYC, but it's not as humid today. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Today's forecast

The heat persists Thursday, but there's good news! Humidity won't be as bad today, even after showers pushed through early this morning - just enough to dampen the area.

We'll make a run for about 90 degrees in and around New York City with 80s elsewhere. It's a little more tolerable and, ultimately, a mostly sunny day. So have the shades handy!

If you're heading to the beach, be mindful of dangerous rip currents along the south shore again. Expect some big waves out there too – up to 7 feet!

Tonight

Tonight should stay quiet for the most part, but clouds and a few showers will bubble up from the south overnight. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow

A tropical feel returns Friday, which looks like the most active day of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. That said, plan on having the umbrella handy through the evening as we deal with occasional bouts of heavy rain.

Manhattanhenge forecast

Unfortunately, Manhattanhenge viewing conditions will be rather poor on Friday, so don't get your hopes up.

Looking ahead

This weekend is a split decision: showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and steamy sunshine on Sunday.