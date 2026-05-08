Unsettled weather for Mother's Day weekend in NYC area. Get the First Alert Forecast.

An unsettled pattern will continue through this entire Mother's Day weekend in the New York City area.

Friday night, a shower chance persists, especially north and west of the city. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Thunderstorms possible Saturday

Heading into Saturday, rain chances will go up and become more widespread across the region.

CBS News New York

There may be some thunderstorms embedded within the rain; however, the severe threat looks marginal at best.

CBS News New York

Rain totals for the day could average between a half an inch to 1 inch in spots. Temperature-wise, highs will only reach the mid 60s.

Sun, then rain for Mother's Day

The rain chance should then come to an end for Saturday night, setting us up for a brief respite in the action. That translates to a beautiful first half of Mother's Day, featuring sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

CBS News New York

Unfortunately, the stellar conditions won't last, as by the late afternoon and evening hours, rain and embedded thunderstorms will make a comeback. Just like Saturday, the severe threat is rather meager.

CBS News New York

The trend of some rain on Mother's Day has played out for two of the last four years.

First Alert Weather maps