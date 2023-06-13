Water Safety Week: Danger of regular diapers and need for proper fencing around swimming pools

BELLPORT, N.Y. -- CBS2 is bringing you a weeklong series on water safety and solutions to prevent summer tragedies.

Today, we focus on ways to keep kids safe at the pool, especially young children.

Drowning is the number one cause of accidental deaths in children ages 1 to 4 years old. It's a heartbreaking fact that impacts too many families, but experts say it's preventable.

"Every second of everyday, we miss our daughter," said Denise Monaster, of Bellport. Long Island.

In 2018, just one month shy of turning 3 years old, Monaster's daughter, Galaxy, drowned in an accident, while a family member was playing with her in a Long Island backyard pool. That family member slipped, and Galaxy fell out of her hands.

What added to the problem is that she had on a regular diaper, which was full of water, not a swim diaper.

"Because the regular diaper is so heavy, it sunk Galaxy to the 9-foot bottom part of the pool," Monaster said.

The family member, who was all alone, was too short to get to her in time.

"We wish we had known these things, before," said Monaster. "Because if we knew before, Galaxy would still be here."

Monaster's mother-in-law feels the same agonizing pain.

"My aunt said, 'Oh, her light was too bright for this world,'" said Jamie Birkmier, Galaxy's grandmother. "Which is sad, but it gives me some comfort."

Galaxy's family turned mourning into meaning, starting up a nonprofit called The Drowning Prevention Galaxy.

"We really want to end childhood drowning," said Birkmier.

They are spreading awareness about pool safety, like how dangerous regular diapers can be when submerged in water, and why kids should wear bright colors when swimming.

Experts say drowning is preventable. The solution is layers of protection:

Constant supervision, with two adults

Knowing CPR



Teaching kids to swim as early as 6 months old

Pool safety fencing

"The more layers of protection you have, the safer you're going to be," said Steven Berger, president of Life Saver Pool Fence.

Berger says to use mesh fencing around pools, so kids can't climb up, and leave them up all year long, not just in the summer. He also says it's important to make sure there is a complete barrier around the pool.

"You want to have high locks on all doors leading to pool area, and you want to have alarms on those doors," said Berger.

CLICK HERE for more pool safety information.