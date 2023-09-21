Watch CBS News
Water main break shuts down Mountain Boulevard in Warren, New Jersey

WARREN, N.J. -- A water main break shut down a major road early Thursday morning in Warren, New Jersey. 

Mountain Boulevard, which runs parallel to Routes 22 and 78, is closed near Old Sterling. 

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area, including reports of a water main break in Warren, N.J. Watch streaming now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Crews are on the scene trying to make repairs, as the water runs out of the ground and floods a nearby parking lot. 

There has been no word on how many homes or businesses may be impacted. 

September 21, 2023

