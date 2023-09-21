Water main break shuts down Mountain Boulevard in Warren, New Jersey
WARREN, N.J. -- A water main break shut down a major road early Thursday morning in Warren, New Jersey.
Mountain Boulevard, which runs parallel to Routes 22 and 78, is closed near Old Sterling.
Watch Chopper 2 overhead
Crews are on the scene trying to make repairs, as the water runs out of the ground and floods a nearby parking lot.
There has been no word on how many homes or businesses may be impacted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.