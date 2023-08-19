Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch Live: New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Preseason Game Week 2

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS New York speaks exclusively with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
CBS New York speaks exclusively with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers 02:31

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Jets return to MetLife Stadium on Saturday for the team's third preseason game. 

CBS New York will have live coverage of the Jets and Buccaneers starting with the "Take Flight" pregame show at 7 p.m., featuring exclusive interviews with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh. 

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

CBS New York's Otis Livingston will be roaming the sidelines and getting in-game interviews throughout the night. 

How to watch the Jets. vs. Buccaneers preseason game

TV: WCBS-TV

Streaming: CBSNewYork.com

Heading to the game? Check the forecast

Click here for more Jets coverage

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.