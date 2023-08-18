Aaron Rodgers talks exclusively with Otis Livingston

NEW YORK - The excitement around the New York Jets is palpable, and a lot of that has to do with the addition of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

CBS New York's Otis Livingston spoke exclusively with Aaron Rodgers, and he opened up about a number of topics.

The Jets are the it team in the NFL. Experts say they've won the offseason, and HBO's "Hard Knocks" is documenting training camp.

All the hype started with Rodgers, who said he would not retire and the only team he wanted to play for was the Jets.

Livingston asked Rodgers about the transition from Green Bay.

"You spent most of your adulthood in Green Bay. You spent 18 seasons there. How difficult, or what was that transition like? I mean, it's like you're going to a new school all of a sudden," Livingston said.

"It is, and I did that a lot growing up. We moved to a lot of different cities growing up, so I knew what it was like to be the new kid in town. In those situations, it wasn't like there was a whole lot of knowledge of who I was. I just, kind of, proved myself on the recess field, you know, the basketball court and P.E. class, or speaking up in math class and answering a couple questions right. That was kind of my way to not be the awkward new kid," Rodgers said. "Here, it's different, the people know who I am. The fun part is that people who had never met me. You just see what you see on TV, or what one former disgruntled player says about you, and they might have an idea about who you are. And I get to come in and be myself, and get to know these guys, and change some of the opinions, I think, during the process."

"What do you what do you think winning a Super Bowl here would do for your legacy?" Livingston asked.

"It would mean a lot. I know it would mean a lot. It would mean a lot to me, it would mean a lot to the people. You know, we have fans in Jersey and New York obviously, used to be in Long Island, and so many people care deeply about this team. So many great former players here, whose faces and names are all over this place, and they'd all be a part of it too. To win here and be really, really special. But why limit it to one," Rodgers said. "I don't plan on this being a one and done. I think we're going to be competitive here for a long time. I'd like to be able to play a few good years here, and then hand it right back off to Zack, and let him go for the next 15, and then it'd be a really special 18-20 year run of great quarterback play."

For more of Livingston's interview with Rodgers, watch our half-hour pregame show "Take Flight" at 7 p.m. Saturday on WCBS-TV or right here on CBSNewYork.com. Livingston also sat down with head coach Robert Saleh, and will joined by Jets reporter Rich Cimini to preview the exciting upcoming season.

Immediately following "Take Flight," at 7:30 p.m., we'll have coverage of the Jets-Buccaneers preseason game on WCBS-TV and CBSNewYork.com. Livingston will be roaming the sidelines, getting in-game interviews.