Watch Live: New York City Mayor Eric Adams to deliver annual State of the City address on How Many Stops Act, migrant crisis & more

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will deliver his annual State of the City address Wednesday at Hostos College in the Bronx.

The mayor is expected to discuss his opposition to the How Many Stops Act and his plans to deal with the city's ongoing asylum seeker crisis.

His office shared a preview of some topics he's expected to cover, including his administration's achievements over the past two years, economic welfare for New Yorkers and new plans for public safety.

Adams' speech comes as he and lawmakers continue to clash over the How Many Stops Act, a bill aimed at increasing police transparency. It passed City Council in December, but was then vetoed by the mayor last week. City leaders are now working to override his decision.

"There have been bills in the City Council that I have disagreed with, but you've never seen this level, because I know the threat of public safety if we get this wrong," Adams said Monday. "I don't care if you're using an app, I don't care if you write on a piece of paper, I don't care how you do it, that takes some time."

Council members say a vote is expected to override the mayor's decision in the coming days.

Other topics we'll likely hear from Tuesday's address include the migrant crisis. The city says thousands of asylum seekers continue to arrive by bus each week.

Adams has said he is suing at least 17 charter bus companies responsible for bringing them to New York.

"We stated we were out of room. We were out of room, and the cost of doing this was just too -- it was a weight we could not continue to carry," the mayor said Monday.

You can watch the State of the City address in its entirety at 12:30 p.m. streaming on CBS News New York.