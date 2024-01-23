Supporters rally to overturn Mayor Adams' veto of How Many Stops Act

NEW YORK - The ongoing clash in city government over Mayor Eric Adams' veto of a bill aimed to increase police transparency continued Tuesday.

The City Council needs 34 votes to override Adams' veto, and many council members intending to vote that way rallied inside City Hall Tuesday morning to draw support.

Leading the charge was Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who called the mayor's veto a betrayal.

Lawmakers, as well as community advocates who spoke, say the passage of the "How Many Stops Act" will help lead to less-biased policing. The bill would require NYPD officers to officially document any encounter they have with the public for investigative purposes. They'll have to log the apparent race, gender and age of the people they encounter.

Supporters say the measure is needed, especially after NYPD misconduct complaints rose 51% last year.

"Despite being less than half of the city's population, Black and Latino stops make up 97% of those stops on a daily basis. The federal monitor and NYPD's own auditors have also shown the department to consistently underreport stops," Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

"I think their heart is in the right place, but you have to actually see the operationalizing of the laws they put in place and how it impacts public servants in our city," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Mayor Adams vetoed the bill last Friday, saying it would saddle the police department with paperwork and cost millions of dollars in overtime. He also said it would have a major impact on the ability of police officers to swiftly bring someone to justice.

A vote hasn't been schedule yet, but councilmembers say it will happen soon.