City officials announce takedown of ghost gun ring operating out of New York and Massachusetts

NEW YORK -- Against the backdrop of renewed gun violence and an unprecedented NYPD mobilization to protect several Manhattan schools, officials announced Wednesday the takedown of another ghost gun ring.

The unusual thing about the ring is that one of the alleged members had worked for a major gun manufacturer.

"Look at some of these guns. The one here has a silencer. This one has a silencer as well. These extended magazines can have multiple shots at any time," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Just one day after police ramped up police presence at two Manhattan schools -- an unusual Level 2 mobilization -- the mayor stood before a massive table of weapons as he and Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a gun and narcotics trafficking ring operating between New York and Massachusetts. Most were ghost guns.

"One of the greatest threats to public safety is gun violence. Every single day, someone in New York or in this country is harmed by gun violence. We witnessed it yesterday with two teenagers outside their schools in broad daylight," James said.

She was referring to gun violence that unfolded Tuesday on the Upper West Side and in Harlem and East Harlem. Police say three people were shot. A 19-year-old has been arrested and is now being hit with attempted murder and weapons charges. Three others are still on the run.

James seemingly alluded to the NYPD's need to increase police presence around the schools where the shootings took place when she talked about threat to public safety posed by the gun dealers.

"These dangerous weapons were being peddled in neighborhoods where families live and children play," James said.

Officials said one of the ring members, Euclides Castillo, had an unusual skill, having worked for gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

"While none of the guns recovered were made by Smith & Wesson, Mr. Castillo had experience assembling guns and understanding how to fix them, and during at least one firearms sale, Mr. Castillo provided instructions about how to compile and operate the guns that were purchased," James said.

Also at the press conference, there was a disagreement between Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. The mayor said he favored a residency requirement for New York City cops. Earlier the Sewell, who lives in Nassau County, said she didn't think that was necessary.